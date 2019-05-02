News
Tulsa Police Identify Shooting Victim
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police identified 55 year-old Sidney Ray as the victim.
Police say it appears the victim was the only one at home before the shooting.
Police say Ray was sitting on his front porch when someone shot him in the head.
A passerby saw him and called 911, but Ray died at the hospital.
A neighbor told police she heard an argument leading up to the shooting, then it became silent.
Detectives say they're looking for two men in a white car and that is the best description they have at this point.
This is Tulsa's 22nd homicide of the year.