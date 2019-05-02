Protests Continue in Venezuela
TULSA, Oklahoma - The world is watching as a power struggle and violence continue in Venezuela.
During the second day of violence in Venezuela, government forces there fired tear gas and protestors responded by throwing rocks.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido rallied supporters at a May Day protest in Caracas.
He called again for a military uprising, but only a small group of soldiers broke ranks.
The United States and 50 other nations recognize Guaido as Venezuela's Leader.
The U.S. says President Nicola Maduro's regime is being propped up by Russia and Cuba.
The White House has called a meeting with military leaders, national security officials, and the Secretary of State to discuss the next steps.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Maduro hid out at a military base with Cuban troops Tuesday and was on the verge of fleeing the country.
Maduro denied those claims on a nationally televised address, and he promised to punish the protestors squaring off against the government forces.