Arrest Made In Connection With Tulsa Shooting
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 9:10 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Arrest has been made in a Tulsa County shooting that happened Late Wednesday night.
Tulsa County deputies said a man named Charles Taylor is in jail after he tried to pistol whip someone, and the gun went off hitting another man.
Deputies found a truck at a QuikTrip and said it was used by whoever took the victim to the hospital.
The Terry Taylor, the second person of interest, has been located, and deputies said they are questioning him.
Investigators said alcohol was involved in this situation, and it's possible drugs were as well.
Deputies said the victim was taken into surgery this morning.
The victim's condition is unknown.