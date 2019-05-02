News
Airliner Makes Emergency Landing At Tulsa International Airport
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 11:42 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - An airliner made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport Thursday morning.
SkyWest Flight 4003 had taken off in Minneapolis on a flight to San Antonio when the crew reported a cracked windshield and diverted to Tulsa.
The Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900 with 80 people on board was flying at about 31,000 feet over Stillwater, Oklahoma when the crew told ground controllers about the problem and made the decision to come to Tulsa.
The flight was operated in partnership with Delta Airlines. It landed safely at about 11:30 a.m.
No one reported any injuries.