Hearing Postponed For Woman Accused Of Stabbing Tulsa County Judge
Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 12:38 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - There are new developments in the case of a woman accused of stabbing her mother, Judge Sharon Holmes.
Prosecutors met with Judge Holmes and say she did not object to postponing Thursday’s scheduled hearing or to the pre-trial release conditions.
Adrienne Smith is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after police say she stabbed her mother in the leg during an argument in the judge's home in March.
Prosecutors say Smith is on very strict conditions while on bond that include getting a mental health evaluation, wearing a GPS monitor and having no contact with felons and get a job.
Her hearing is set for June.