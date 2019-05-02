"He took the fight to the assailant," Charlotte-Mecklenberg police chief Kerr Putney said, adding, "He took the assailant off his feet. And then the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend him."



"We're going to be committed to a fact-finding mission that takes time. We're gonna seek justice," Putney added.



School officials said Terrell had withdrawn from classes at UNC Charlotte. Sources tell CBS affiliate WBTV he had gone to a shooting range to practice and was influenced by the Sandy Hook massacre. He allegedly had 10 magazines on him.



The university community is determined to focus on the victims and moving forward. Thousands of students packed into a campus arena for a vigil Wednesday night.