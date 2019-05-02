News
Tulsa Job Fair Helps Get Veterans Back To Work
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 30 employers were on hand Thursday to help get Tulsa veterans back to work.
A job fair was held at the Cox Business Center hosted by Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary. Organizers say the goal of the event was to educate employers on the importance of hiring military veterans.
"Across the board, veterans bring a skill set that employers don't frequently find in the civilian sector," said Event Director Jennifer Hadac.
The job fair comes after Google recently announced a new "remote work" job search tool in partnership with RecruitMilitary. Candidates can use the tool on the company's website to find available jobs in Oklahoma or nationwide.