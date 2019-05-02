Tour Tulsa's Harwelden Mansion In 2019 Designer Showcase
TULSA, Oklahoma - The 46th annual Designer Showcase begins May 2, and this year it’s Tulsa’s iconic Harwelden Mansion that gets the makeover.
Harwelden was build in 1923 by oilman Earl Harwell and his wife Mary. In recent years, it had been headquarters for Tulsa Arts and Humanities Council and was the site for many weddings, receptions and other big events.
In recent weeks, 50 designers have been transforming Harwelden for the showcase and for its new life as a bed and breakfast.
The showcase benefits The Foundation for Tulsa Schools, and Foundation President Brian Paschal says it’s a must see.
“If you’ve been to this house in the past, I highly encourage you to come back, because you really are coming back for the first time," he said.
The Showcase runs through May 19th.