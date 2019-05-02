Tulsa Woman Accused Of Trying To Leave Child In Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Body camera footage shows the moment Tulsa County deputies confronted a woman they said was trying to abandon her toddler in a park. LaRhonda Brown is now in jail for child abuse and child endangerment.
Deputies said it could've been a normal trip to the park, but LaRhonda Brown had other plans.
Maintenance worker Mike Royer said he and another woman walking by heard a little boy crying.
"If she hadn't done it here, who knows where she would have dropped her off at," Royer said.
The woman told deputies she saw Brown grab her son by the neck and pin him to the ground, and that's when she ordered Royer to call for help.
"It could've been a much worse outcome for the children in this case who are the real victims here," Deputy Justin Green said.
When deputies asked Brown if she planned on leaving her daughter at the park, she said: "Something like that."
She also said her daughter "had bad blood in her soul."
Deputies believed drugs and alcohol, and even mental issues, played a factor--but for the maintenance worker who saw the entire event unfold, that's no excuse for leaving your child.
"I was mad, because I'm a single parent, I'm a widower," Royer said. "And I don't understand why people would want to leave her kids like that."
Green said the children are safe in DHS custody.