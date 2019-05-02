The sheriff told me they're familiar with Tyler Moore and his girlfriend, Jana Bradfield, and law enforcement is glad they caught them red-handed this time.



"Obviously nobody is volunteering to give up, we know by the smell of fresh cigarette smoke that somebody's been in the house," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.



Deputies finally used pepper balls at this home near Old Highway 88 in Claremore to get Moore to surrender.



"Man gives up pretty quick, says he's the only one in the house," Walton said.



Investigators found Moore's girlfriend, Jana Bradfield up in the crawlspace a few minutes later. The two are accused of stealing $1,000 of patio furniture last week from one of their neighbors, and using it just down the street. Walton says they broke into the home again this week, to try and steal more items.



The homeowner tells me that's when he chased them and called 911.



"Very thankful that we had a homeowner that wasn't hurt, wasn't going to be a victim. He made good judgment calls, we had prompt response from our patrol and investigators," Walton said.