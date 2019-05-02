News
El Reno Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy
EL RENO, Oklahoma - The El Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
According to the report, Ethan Turner did not get on his bus after school and ran away from the school on foot.
Turner is described as a white male with brown hair, standing at 4'7" , and weighing about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with black stripes, blue jeans, grey tennis shoes.
If you know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the police department at 405-262-6941.