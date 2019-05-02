Jenks Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Grandfriends' Program
JENKS, Oklahoma - It was quite a celebration Thursday at Grace Living Center in Jenks. The center and Jenks Public Schools marked 20 years of the "Grandfriends" program.
The program was the first of its kind when it launched. It places classrooms in skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities and partners kids with a "grandma" or "grandpa" to read a book.
"Pairing the younger generation and the older generation together doesn't always happen, so this is a really unique opportunity for us to be able to invite the community in to kind of see what it's all about and see some of the benefits we see everyday," said Suzanne Blair, Jenks West Elementary principal.
In its 20 years of operating, the program has led to similar programs being started around the world.