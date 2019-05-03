Earlier this year, a Minnesota man suffered a traumatic brain injury in an e-scooter crash. Henry Bromelkamp was left unconscious for two weeks and underwent surgery to have part of his skull removed, CBS Minnesota reported. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He now faces years of recovery and has been working with speech, occupational and physical therapists.

A doctor who treated Bromelkamp believes this highlights the importance of e-scooter safety, saying they can lessen the impact in a crash.

"I think it's maybe been a bit of a blind spot where people didn't realize that they posed a significant risk to safety and well-being," Dr. Brian Amdahl told CBS Minnesota. "There's usually an initial impact then a secondary impact, where the head can fall back and hit the pavement. He wouldn't have been protected from that, and it's often that second impact that causes sort of a rebound injury."

Head injuries are some of the most common e-scooter injuries, according to a recent study from the University of California, Los Angeles. Other common injuries include fractures and dislocated joints.

The CDC recommends that all riders wear helmets and take the proper steps to educate themselves about how to operate an e-scooter before hopping aboard one.