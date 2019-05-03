News
Tulsa Waterline Repair Project Closes Lanes
TULSA, Oklahoma - A section of 41st Street near the Promenade Mall will be down to one lane in each direction Friday for a waterline repair project.
The City of Tulsa says crews will be repairing waterline valves at 4103 South Sandusky Avenue--just west of 41st Street and Yale.
Crews will be working along 41st Street from South Sandusky Ave to South Toledo Avenue.
The city says while crews work, 41st Street will be limited to one lane in each direction.
Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. and finish around 5:30 p.m. Friday.