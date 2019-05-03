HUGO, Oklahoma - We are learning new information about an officer-involved shooting that sent three children to the hospital.

The OSBI says two Hugo police officers confronted a man last Friday suspected of robbing a Choctaw County Pizza Hut. Agents say 21-year-old William Smith shot at the officers who returned fire toward his pickup.

Three children ages one, four, and five-years-old were in the truck and hurt in the crossfire. A fourth child wasn't hurt.

The children were flown to a Tulsa hospital and they've since been released. Smith is in jail on robbery charges.

 