News
Charges Being Filed In 2017 Crawford Park Homicide
Charges are being filed against a man for a deadly Tulsa shooting that happened in 2017.
Detectives say they have developed enough to charge Rickey Ballard in the shooting and murder of Michael Daniels at Crawford Park in July of 2017. Police say Daniels and Chantel Mack were both killed during a large disturbance with dozens of people in the park.
Police say Ballard is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections on other charges.