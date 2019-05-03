News
Wagoner Schools To Host Town Hall On Upcoming Bond Vote
WAGONER, Oklahoma - Wagoner schools will host a couple of town hall meetings to discuss an upcoming bond vote.
The 20-million-dollar bond would pay for renovations in several schools and to replace some school buildings. The district says it’s necessary because some buildings are more than 60 years old.
That first meeting will be Thursday, May 9th at 6:30 at the Ellington Early childhood cafeteria. The second will be Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m. at the central intermediate school cafeteria.