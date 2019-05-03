News
Creek County Teachers Learn How To Prepare For The Worst
OILTON, Oklahoma - Because of the rise in school shootings across the nation, Oklahoma teachers are learning life-saving tactics in case they need to use them.
It's part of a national program called “Stop The Bleed”. On Friday teachers in Oilton learned how to treat traumatic wounds and more specifically how to keep someone from bleeding out.
"The procedures to do that will be very helpful. Whether we are on the playground, or in the classroom or even if I am out on the highway, I think I could help somebody stop the bleed," said Oilton teacher Shelley Tunin.
The class was taught by the Creek County ambulance service and St. Francis.