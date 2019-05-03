News
New Bill Creates Office Dedicated To Improving Public Transit
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - One of the bills signed into law by the Governor will help improve public transit.
The new law creates an Office of Mobility and Public Transit. That office is charged with putting in place a pilot program at organizations like Tulsa Transit. Those could include self-driving vehicles and the use of smaller buses for new or shorter routes.
Advocates say it will especially help those with disabilities living in and near metro areas.