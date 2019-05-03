Black Lives Matter Rally Held For Teen Killed In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Even in the rain, hundreds gathered in downtown Edmond to march in remembrance of Isaiah Lewis, a teen shot and killed in a confrontation with police.
The Black Lives Matter movement said it wants more de-escalation training for officers after the shooting on Monday.
The rally started at Boulevard Academy where Lewis attended and ended on the steps of the Edmond Police Department. While it was a peaceful rally, at times tensions ran high.
“The hardest thing I had to do is look at my child laying in a casket with part of his face missing,” said Lewis’ mother Vicki.
“I’m black, I have brothers myself and it is just hard that could’ve been my family. It’s not right, it will never be right,” said one woman.
According to police, the night of the shooting officers confronted Lewis inside a stranger’s home, he was naked and unwillingly to surrender.
Witnesses said Lewis appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Officers said initial attempts to subdue him failed.
“A Taser was deployed, was deployed multiple times without effect on the suspect,” said Edmond police spokesperson Jenny Wagnon.
That's when officers used lethal force, shooting Lewis multiple times.
Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson says that force was not justified, despite one officer going to the hospital with a head injury.
“The fact that we know right now is that both officers were violently assaulted in this confrontation inside the house,” said Wagnon.
Dickerson believes had Lewis been white, he may still be alive today.
“Oklahoma we’ve had way too many instances where black and brown ended up with a family member no longer having to be here,” said Dickerson.
However, one man called that sentiment a blatant lie.
“I worked with many of these police officers. I don’t know what the story is and neither do they. We don’t know what the facts are yet, but I do know these officers well enough to know that no one murdered anyone. They weren’t trying to kill someone. Those guys were probably afraid,” said one Edmond citizen.
The man said as a longtime resident and employee of Edmond, he's seen officers lay down their lives for strangers regardless of race.
“I want those people to put a bullet proof vest on every day to go to work. Go do that every day. Because I’ve watched these police officers defend every color and every race over and over,” said the man.
Lewis will be laid to rest Saturday. As the investigation continues, Lewis’ supporters are calling for charges to be filed against the officers involved.