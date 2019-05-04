After a water-logged week across Green Country, here’s some very welcome news: We’ve got drier weather returning for our Saturday!



Morning clouds and patchy fog will gradually give way to afternoon sunshine across eastern Oklahoma. Outside of some very soggy grounds it’ll be a very pleasant day to get outside with highs in the low to mid 70s and a light north breeze. Enjoy!



We’ll stay dry into Saturday night, though storms will be firing up well to our west in the panhandle and into western Oklahoma. The majority of this activity looks to fizzle out in central Oklahoma before reaching our area, but I can’t rule out a stray shower drifting into eastern Oklahoma early Sunday.



South winds return for Cinco de Mayo and it looks like a warm one with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! An isolated storm is possible Sunday afternoon, though chances are only about 10% to 20% for any one area.



Enjoy the relatively calm weekend weather, because things turn unsettled once again next week. A passing upper level disturbance looks to trigger a few scattered storms Monday morning, with enough instability in place for some of these to be locally strong. A similar setup looks likely for Tuesday, with a few scattered strong to severe storms possible with unstable air in place.