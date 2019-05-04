News
Bridge Collapses On South Tulsa County Road
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A small bridge over a drainage ditch has collapsed on a south Tulsa County road, causing authorities to block off through traffic. Sand Springs Police said they got the call Saturday that the road had given way - partially collapsing in a V-shape - in the 5800 block of S. 145th West Avenue.
Tulsa County's street maintenance department has responded to the area. They said it make take a few weeks to repair the road.
The street services a small area but can be bypassed on S. 129th West Avenue or S. 155th West Avenue.
The washout took place after a week of heavy rains.