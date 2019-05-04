Enjoy Cinco de Mayo, Other Events This Weekend In Green Country
TULSA, Oklahoma - From Cinco de Mayo to the symphony, there's a lot happening this weekend. Tulsa's biggest Cinco De Mayo Festival is happening this weekend at River West Festival park.
It runs Saturday from 2 til 11 p.m. and again Sunday from 2 to 10. Organizers say there will be tons of live music, fair rides for adults and kids and entertainment for the whole family.
The event will also feature a variety of food trucks. It's $10 to get in, and kids 12 and under are free.
There's a food truck festival happening on Main Street in Jenks Saturday with a variety of food trucks and items for sale. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra is having an '80s prom fundraiser and concert May 5. The prom begins at 5:30 p.m., and you are encouraged to break out your '80s clothes or vintage prom dress to celebrate.
That's followed by the concert at 8.
Tickets for the prom are $75 per person. Tickets for the concert start at $20.
The 18th annual BBQ and Blues Festival is happening Saturday. It's the largest fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Bixby.
It takes place at Washington Irving Memorial park through 11 p.m. There's no entry fee, but parking is $10 a car.
The 100-mile yard sale continues today, giving you the perfect chance to shop and find some great deals. Lots of sales will happen in 13 towns throughout central and northeastern Oklahoma.
It includes towns like Cleveland, Pawnee, Cushing, Mannford, Sand Springs and Sapulpa.