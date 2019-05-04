News
Home A Total Loss After House Fire In Broken Arrow
Saturday, May 4th 2019, 7:51 PM CDT
Updated:
The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday in Broken Arrow.
The home is located in the 1100 block of North Butternut. near Highway 169 and East 71st St.
Firefighters said two people escaped the home after smelling smoke.
They are OK, but according to reports some of their pets did not survive the fire.
Fire officials said the home is a total loss. A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story.