News
Man Behind Bars After Leading Police On Chase In A Stolen Vehicle
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested a man they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Officers say just after 11, they spotted the stolen vehicle at a QuikTrip at I-244 and Sheridan and tried to pull him over but he didn't stop.
They say the driver of the stolen vehicle hit another car during the chase and kept going. Police eventually got him to stop by using stop sticks.
They say the driver then got out and ran but was caught by a K-9. Officers arrested him on complaints of possession of the stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.