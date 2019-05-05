News
News On 6 Osage Drone Helps Find Missing Wagoner County Man
Sunday, May 5th 2019, 7:07 AM CDT
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - An 84-year-old Wagoner County man is safe with his family thanks to search teams and a News on 6 Storm Tracker.
On Saturday, Storm Tracker Darren Stephens was heading home when Wagoner County authorities gave him a call.
They needed help to find the elderly man who disappeared while checking on his cattle near Fort Gibson Lake.
Deputies set up a search perimeter, and Darren brought out Osage Drone 6.
"I laid out a grid where they wanted me, and we searched a pasture and then some wooded area," said Darren.
Some other deputies found the man at the bottom of a hill, but couldn't find a way to him.
Darren used the drone to find a path and guide the team to rescue the man.