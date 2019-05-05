



Storms still appear to be most widespread on Wednesday as a much larger upper-level storm system kicks on through the middle of the country. Severe threats will be the highest on Wednesday, and some flooding may be a concern once again with heavier storms expected. Stay tuned!



A cold front looks to sweep through by early Thursday, putting a brief end to the storm chances by late in the week! And behind that front, it appears we’ll be cooler than normal to wrap up the week.



I hope you have a great Cinco de Mayo, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!