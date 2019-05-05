Scattered Storms For Cinco de Mayo Sunday
Some pleasant Sunday temperatures are ahead of us, but a few scattered storms also return to the picture on this Cinco de Mayo across Green Country.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as a quick-moving upper-level disturbance passes over Oklahoma. Outside of any thunderstorms, it’ll be a great day with highs in the mid to upper 70s in most spots this afternoon! But, a few scattered storms are possible this afternoon, particularly across northeast Oklahoma. If you have outdoor plans, just be aware that storms could produce some strong gusty winds in addition to lightning.
The beginning of the week brings unsettled weather back into Green Country. A few more scattered storms are possible Monday morning with more humid air in place. We may have a lull in storm chances Monday afternoon, and if we do we’ll see a bigger warm-up with highs in the lower 80s.
Another round of scattered storms looks to develop late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, some of which could be strong to severe across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.
Storms still appear to be most widespread on Wednesday as a much larger upper-level storm system kicks on through the middle of the country. Severe threats will be the highest on Wednesday, and some flooding may be a concern once again with heavier storms expected. Stay tuned!
A cold front looks to sweep through by early Thursday, putting a brief end to the storm chances by late in the week! And behind that front, it appears we’ll be cooler than normal to wrap up the week.
I hope you have a great Cinco de Mayo, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!