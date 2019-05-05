Police Investigating Homicide After Man Found Dead In Tulsa Apartment
TULSA - Tulsa Homicide Detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death inside a Tulsa Apartment complex.
Tulsa Police say it started as a fight outside between two people at the Stone Crest Apartments, that lasted throughout the day.
Investigators say they were called to the apartments after a neighbor peaked inside an apartment and found a man dead inside.
"The door had been left open and the neighbors finally decided it was strange for the area to be quiet for that long and they went and stuck their head in there and saw that he was laying on the floor," said Sgt. Bradon Watkins, with the Tulsa Police Department.
Watkins says after investigating the scene they determined someone stabbed him and the victim died sometime overnight.
Witnesses told police two men had been fighting in the courtyard on and off for several hours.
"The fight kind of continued on throughout the evening where one guy was coming out yelling at the other guy and the other guy yelling back," said Watkins.
Watkins says they were able to find the other person involved in the fight and question him, but right now no charges have been filed.
"They were mostly just kind of acquainted, they lived in the same area and from what I understand the victim in this was kind of known for picking fights in that neighborhood," said Watkins.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the stabbing.
"We've got plenty of information on the fight, we have everything that we need there we just have to gather a lot more evidence," said Watkins.
Police have not released the name of the victim or the other person involved in the fight.
The investigation is ongoing.