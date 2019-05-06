New Tulsa Grocery Store Holds Grand Opening
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new grocery store will be opening in the Crystal City Shopping Center near I-44 and West 41st Street.
It has been six months since the only grocery store in that center closed its doors.
Save More Food Market will be officially opening its doors Monday morning.
it is a new store, with new owners, but a lot of the same employees are returning.
The new grocery store in the Crystal City Shopping Center will employ around 30 full-time and part-time positions.
The store will also be expanding its features to have an on-site butcher with meat cut fresh daily and fresh produce.
Their plan is to also have fresh local seasonal produce available for customers.
You will also be able to use Facebook market adds to take advantage of weekly specials.
After the Grand Opening, the store will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day.