News
Tulsa Community Center Expected To Reopen After Storm Damage
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa community center is expected to reopen after Friday's storm damaged part of its building.
City leaders say Reed Community Center may open late today, so the Parks Department can take a look at the damage.
The department says it wants to make sure there's no structural issues and that it's safe to turn the power back on.
A massive oak tree fell onto the building Friday.
People were in the building at the time and heard the boom but city leaders say they just thought it was a loud clap of thunder and didn't realize the tree had fallen.
Amazingly, no one was hurt.
Right now, it is unclear how much repairs will cost the city.