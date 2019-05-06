News
Oklahoma Emergency Management Warns Of Storm Damage Scams
Monday, May 6th 2019, 6:12 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma - The state's Emergency Management Department is warning anyone whose property was damaged in the storms last week to be aware of scammers.
Officials say you should be cautious of anyone coming onto your property uninvited offering to do repairs-- and ask for cost estimates upfront.
They also recommend insisting on a written estimate or contract for services, and reporting fraud to the Oklahoma attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit.