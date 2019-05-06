Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Boy
LONDON -
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.
It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.
The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles -- next in line for the throne -- and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.
Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don't plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days so they can celebrate privately.