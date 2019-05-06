OU Announces Football Series With Georgia
Continuing a run of recent announcements of home-and-home football series against marquee programs, the University of Oklahoma revealed Monday that it has scheduled its first-ever series with Georgia. The Sooners will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, 2023, and will travel to Athens, Ga., for a Sept. 13, 2031, contest.
"We are especially excited about this series because it helps us celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2023," said OU Athletics Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione. "Greg McGarity and his staff at Georgia helped us navigate an unusual scheduling circumstance and we are grateful for the diligence and patience. We understand the return game date is later than usual, but very much look forward to taking our program to Athens to play in one of the country's great venues. As we have said on many occasions, we understand our responsibility to college football fans and tradition to play iconic games. We welcome opportunities such as this one that reinforce our brand and celebrate the historically great programs."
A member of the Southeastern Conference, Georgia boasts a strong football tradition with an 819-423-54 (.653) all-time record, two consensus national championships (1942 and 1980), 13 SEC titles, a 31-21-3 (.591) bowl record, two Heisman Trophy winners and 33 consensus All-Americans. It has finished in the top 10 of the final AP poll 23 times.
Oklahoma's series against Georgia will mark just the second and third games between the schools. The Bulldogs edged the Sooners 54-48 in double-overtime at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl in the 2017 season.
The Sooners also recently announced home-and-home series against Alabama and Clemson. OU will face the Crimson Tide in 2032 (Norman) and 2033 (Tuscaloosa), and the Tigers in 2035 (Clemson) and 2036 (Norman). Other future home-and-home series opponents include LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Temple and Tennessee.
Over the last 20 years, the Sooners have played non-conference series against accomplished programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA and Washington.
Oklahoma opens the 2019 season on Sunday, Sept. 1 at home against Houston. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m.