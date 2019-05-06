News
Osage County Sheriff's Office Asks For Help In Homicide Investigation
Monday, May 6th 2019, 1:11 PM CDT
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for tips from the public in the death of 51-year-old Tracy Thomason. A family member found Thomason dead in the living room of his home on Ranchland Road in Skiatook May 1.
Thomason appears to have died from blunt force trauma to the head although the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office, according to Sheriff Eddie Virdin.
Authorities believe robbery may have been the motive in the homicide. Virdin said Thomason was saving money for some medical equipment and may have had a large sum of cash in his home.
OCSO has identified persons of interest in Thomason's death. They ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 918-287-3131. You can remain anonymous.