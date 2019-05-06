News
Tulsa Police Identify Man Found Stabbed To Death In Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have released the name of a man who they say was found stabbed to death over the weekend.
Police say 36-year-old Elwood Grant was found dead in his apartment at Stone Crest Apartments near 41st and 129th East Avenue Saturday.
Tulsa Police say it started as a fight outside between two people that lasted throughout the day. Investigators say they were called to the apartments after a neighbor peaked inside an apartment and found a man dead inside.