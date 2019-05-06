1 Owasso Teen Killed, Another Critical After Texas Wreck
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso teenager is dead and another in critical condition after an early morning wreck in Gray County, Texas Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash happened around 1 a.m. May 6 about two miles west of McLean.
A semi truck driver told Texas Highway Patrol officers he was eastbound on Interstate 40 when he saw a single headlight traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The truck driver said he drove on the shoulder in an attempt to avoid a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by 18-year-old Collin Lovelace of Owasso, the collision report states.
Troopers said another eastbound driver started to pass the semi and hit Lovelace's car head-on. That driver, 33-year-old Fungisai Banda of Bentonville, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2-year-old child in her car was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be stable with non-life threatening injuries.
Owasso resident Jacob Frogge, 18, was a passenger in Lovelace's car. He died on scene, the report states. Troopers say Lovelace was taken to a Texas hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The truck driver wasn't hurt.
Everyone was using safety restraints, according to troopers. The investigating trooper notes it was a foggy morning with wet roads.
The collision report states the accident report is preliminary, and the fatality crash is under investigation.