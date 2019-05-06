News
U.S. Marshals Believe Arson Suspect In Tulsa Area
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals want your help tracking down this Monday’s most wanted fugitive.
They say Marvin Hoffeins III was on probation for domestic assault and battery when investigators believe he committed arson. He's also wanted on charges of obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
They say he also goes by Barley and is believed to be living in the Tulsa area. If you've seen him or know anything about his whereabouts call 1-866-4-WANTED.