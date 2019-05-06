News
John 3:16 Mission In Tulsa Holds 'Day Of Beauty' For Homeless Women
TULSA, Oklahoma - Volunteers with John 3:16 Mission are giving back to homeless women here in Northeast Oklahoma.
On Monday they held their annual Day of Beauty. It's all about giving women who are currently going through a rough time in life, a makeover to help them feel better about themselves. The day includes getting their makeup done, manicures, hairstyling, and new clothes.
“It's meant to reach out to people who are struggling and love on them during very difficult circumstances," said Rev. Steve Whitaker.
John 3:16 has been holding this Annual Day of Beauty for more than 10 years.
