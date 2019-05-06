She also says Behenna was a model prisoner, and "in light of these facts, Mr. Behenna is entirely deserving" of the pardon.

Behenna offered the following statement after the announcement:

I cannot thank President Trump enough for his act of mercy. I also want to express my sincerest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of support for my family, including Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, King & Spalding, who handled the matter pro bono, and all those members of the public who wrote letters and sent words of encouragement on my behalf. Although this is a time of great joy for my family, we as a country must never forget Adam Kohlhaas and Steven Christofferson and all those who gave their lives in service of this great nation. They represent the finest of our society, and their families will forever be in our thoughts and prayers.”