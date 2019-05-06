Tulsa Police Suspect One Man Responsible For Series Of Crimes
Tulsa Police believe the same man may be connected to several crimes including burglary, stolen vehicles, and several attempted break-ins.
Homeowner Michael Kizlinski said he's speaking again to News On Six in the hopes that the man who tried to break into his home twice and who is also suspected of breaking into another home will get caught before he commits another crime.
Michael Kizlinski's has video of a man trying to kick down a door at his midtown home.
"He came and he kicked the door eight times but the door has been reinforced and he worked at it pretty good and he didn't get in at all," said homeowner Michael Kizlinski.
Michael said just weeks before that March incident, someone tried to kick in his door again. Both times, he said neighbors caught the same car on surveillance.
Police said that suspected burglar ditched the car he was driving.
"I hope the face gets out there and it's one of those things it ticks you off it really burns it just makes you madder," said Kizlinski.
Fast forward several weeks Kyle Hatfield said someone also broke into his home once in December and again last week. Hatfield believes the same person hit his home twice.
"He found the gun that I bought after the first break in. He grabbed that, he grabbed the keys to the car and took the car" said Hatfield.
To make matters worse he said, he saw his stolen SUV when Tulsa Police posted the video of a man trying to break into another home near 51st and Delaware. Hatfield said Police found his SUV torched.
Right now Police believe the same man that broke into Hatfield’s home last week is the same person that tried to break into Michael Kizlinski's home earlier this year.
"It's kind of like a neighborhood terrorist because everybody is wondering who's next," said Kizlinski.
As detectives continue to connect the dots, homeowners said they want to see the man behind bars.
" I want this guy caught. Definitely would like to knock him upside the head and that's being nice" said Kizlinski.
If you recognize the man, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.