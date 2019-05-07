News
Tulsa County Needs Lifeguards
Tuesday, May 7th 2019
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County says it's looking for lifeguards for area swimming pools this year.
The starting pay is $9.25 an hour, but so far only a few people have applied.
Officials say they need to fill 27 positions.
"It's a fun job and it has a lot responsibility. We're giving 16 year-olds the ability to look over people's lives and make sure they're safe and being proactive in keeping those kids and adults safe during the day," said Eddie Shackleford of Tulsa County Parks.
The county said it is also needing day-camp workers.
