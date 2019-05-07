Two Sheriff's Offices Search For Missing Inmates
Two northeastern Oklahoma Sheriff's Offices are searching for two inmates that got away.
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate after they say she was accidentally released from jail; and Nowata County is looking for an inmate the sheriff's office says escaped.
Wagoner County Deputies say Diana Grace West was accidentally released from the detention center Monday because a second inmate with the same name as her was being released at the same time.
West was in the Wagoner County Detention Center for failing to appear on drugs and weapons charges from 2016.
Deputies say she's about 5'1, weighs around 100 pounds, and has a large tattoo on her right side with two pink roses , two dolphins on her lower back, and a butterfly on her upper right shoulder.
Deputies say West is known to be in the Wagoner, Broken Arrow and Tulsa areas.
Nowata County Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate.
Nowata County Deputies say Caleb Epple escaped from the county jail Monday at around 8 p.m. Monday.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to his arrest.
If you have any information about where Diana West is, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information about Caleb Epple, call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-2583.