FBI Most Wanted Suspect Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police's Fugitive Squad arrested one of the FBI's most wanted suspects.
Jail records show Ronald Parker is now in custody after police say he got away during a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization.
The FBI says Ronald Parker is a known member of the 107 Hoover Crips street gang and goes by several different names.
In August of 2014 a federal arrest warrant was issued for Parker after he was charged with drug conspiracy, drug forfeiture, and other drug charges.
Parker was wanted in connection to the FBI and Tulsa Polices Operation: Battlefield investigation. The investigation focuses on Hoover Crips gang activity in the Tulsa area.
Records show Parker is in the Tulsa County Jail without bond on an FBI hold.
The details of his arrest--like where he was found--have not been released.