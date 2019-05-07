City Holds 'Improve Our Tulsa' Town Hall Meeting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa wants to hear from its residents on ways to make the city better.
The city is looking for input for its Improve Our Tulsa program and is holding town hall meeting Tuesday evening.
"Improve Our Tulsa" is a penny sales tax for basic city services that voters approved in 2013.
Mayor G.T. Bynum says it’s how the city funds street work and replaces police cars and fire trucks. He says the money also helps replace playgrounds and helps maintain city buildings.
A vote to renew the tax is scheduled for November. The extension would collect 597 Million dollars to continue the progress, the city says. More than half of that would go to street repairs.
The city polled Tulsans last year and says roads ranked as a top priority for improvement.
The city has hosted a number of meetings to hear from citizens and to explain the tax.
A meeting is set for 6 tonight at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa Sylvan Auditorium at 2021 E.71st St.
Two more meeting are set for the same time next week:
- Monday, May 13 – OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center Perkins Auditorium, 4502 E. 41st St.
- Tuesday, May 14 – Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.