Severe Weather, Storm Chances Remain For Oklahoma
While a few isolated storms may develop later today across part of the area, thunderstorms will be likely overnight into Wednesday morning across eastern Oklahoma with some severe threats possible. Another round of strong to severe storms may also develop Wednesday evening into pre-dawn Thursday as the main system and cold front move across the state. Pleasant and cooler weather is likely Thursday and Friday before another short wave may brush part of eastern Oklahoma Saturday with a few showers or storms.
A strong storm system will eject across the plains slowly over the next two days with unsettled weather across a large area of the state. Storms will be likely later this afternoon across the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma ahead of a dry line as forcing from the upper level system arrives across the area.
Scattered super cells are likely in these regions capable of very large hail and tornadoes this afternoon into the early evening. Storms will move eastward into western Oklahoma later this evening while forming at least one or possibly two separate storm complexes that will move eastward overnight into pre-dawn Wednesday morning.
As these storms move east, the main threats will transition to damaging winds and hail along with very heavy rainfall. Embedded tornadoes within the line will be possible. The timing continues to be slightly problematic but seems to be centered through the overnight hours. The initial line or leading edge of the complex may cross the I-35 corridor around midnight to 1 a.m. and approach the metro between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
This means areas along or east of Highway 69 may experience these storms between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. before the line exits far eastern Oklahoma between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. These timings are still subject to change.
Later Wednesday afternoon, if the atmosphere can sufficiently recover from the early morning storms, another round of strong to severe storms will be possible late Wednesday night into pre-dawn Thursday with all modes of severe weather possible as the main surface cold front finally moves across the eastern Oklahoma region. Again, what happens later tonight, and Wednesday morning has a direct impact on what may happen later Wednesday evening.
As this front finally moves across the area early Thursday, dry air will arrive with pleasantly cool weather Thursday and Friday. Another upper level system will brush east Texas and the Ark-La-Tex area Friday night into Saturday with a few showers or storms across eastern Oklahoma Saturday.
Weekend temps look pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday and into the lower 70s Mother’s Day.
We’ll encourage you to remain aware of your weather surroundings for the next 36 to 48 hours as this strong storm system ejects across the plains.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.