As these storms move east, the main threats will transition to damaging winds and hail along with very heavy rainfall. Embedded tornadoes within the line will be possible. The timing continues to be slightly problematic but seems to be centered through the overnight hours. The initial line or leading edge of the complex may cross the I-35 corridor around midnight to 1 a.m. and approach the metro between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.