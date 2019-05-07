News
Elderly Kinta Man Killed In ATV Wreck
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 71-year-old Kinta man was killed in a Haskell County wreck Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the fatality crash took place around 3 p.m. on Lona Valley Road outside Kinta.
Troopers said Johnny S. Sweeden was driving a 2003 Honda ATV westbound about 1.5 miles west of State Highway 2. The ATV ran off the road for an unknown reason, hitting a ditch and throwing Sweeden about 2 feet, a collision report states.
The vehicle overturned a half time, landing on its top. Sweeden was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS.
Troopers said Sweeden was in apparently normal condition at the time of the crash but was driving too fast for his abilities.