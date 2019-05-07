News
OHP Open House, Hiring Event Planned For Saturday, May 11
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hiring. The law enforcement agency is taking applications for the 66th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy.
The application period will run through May 31, but you don't have to wait that long to find out more.
OHP is having an open house and recruiting event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Troop B headquarters in Tulsa. The building is located at 9191 E. Skelly Drive, off Interstate 44 near 21st Street.
Live PD troopers will be there to meet and greet potential applicants.