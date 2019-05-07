Speaker Pelosi Disputes GOP, Says Russia Case Not Closed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing back on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that the case is closed on the Russian investigation and President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction of justice.
Pelosi said Tuesday, “That’s just not a fact. The case is not closed.”
In a talk at Cornell’s Institute of Politics and Global Affairs, Pelosi said Congress “would be delinquent” if it failed to pursue its constitutional duty of oversight.
“It’s about protecting our democracy,” Pelosi said.
McConnell said Tuesday it’s “case closed” with the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.
McConnell has called himself the Grim Reaper for stopping House Democrats’ legislation in the Senate.
Pelosi said, “Grim Reaper, we have bad news for you. We have good news for the American people.”