RAW VIDEO: OKC Police Release Bodycam Footage Of 14-Year-Old Shot In SE OKC Officer-Involved Shooting
Oklahoma City police released the bodycam footage of a March officer-involved shooting where a 14-year-old boy was shot.
The shooting happened March 10 at an abandoned home near SE 59 and Bryant Avenue.
Police identified Sgt. Kyle Holcomb, a nine and half year veteran of the department, as the officer who shot 14-year-old Lorenzo Clerkley Jr. Holcomb was placed on administrative leave.
The Oklahoma County district attorney's office determined Holcomb's actions were justified and cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Police said they were called to the area in reference to three to four people trying to break into a residence.
In the video, Holcomb said he thought he heard a cap gun. In the bodycam footage, Holcomb told the individuals to put down the gun before shooting at the individuals through a hole in a fence.
Lorenzo Clerkley was shot through both legs, his mother told News 9 after he was released from the hospital.
Cherelle Lee, Lorenzo Clerkley's mother, said he told her he followed the officer's orders.
The bodycam footage was released to Lee and her attorney, who released it to the Washington Post. The Oklahoma City Police Department released the video to local news outlets after a story was published in the national newspaper.