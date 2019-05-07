News
Dogs Give RSU Students Finals Week Stress Relief
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Finals week is this week for many Oklahoma college students and on the RSU campus in Claremore, students are taking a break from studying with the help of dogs.
Karing K9s usually brings dogs to folks in nursing homes or those in hospice care but they are hanging out with a younger crowd this week.
"We're here today because these young students are all stressed out over their final exams," said Lynn Pike.
Similar stress relief events are planned at other colleges in the state.